(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Chandigarh, India In a significant move to bolster the IT landscape in Northern India, the CII Conference on Exploring IT Frontiers took place today at the CII Northern Region Headquarters. The event brought together industry

leaders, experts, and stakeholders to discuss and explore the latest advancements in technology

and their potential impact on the region's economy.





Abhishek Gupta, Chairman, CII Punjab & Chief – Strategic Marketing, Trident Ltd. with speakers at the Conference on Exploring IT Frontiers





The conference

covered a vast spectrum of IT innovations, from the pioneering realms of AI and Generative AI to the intricate field of process mining

and the foundational aspects of software engineering. One of the key highlights was the discussion on the role of data centers in enhancing Northern India's IT capabilities.





Abhishek Gupta, Chairman, CII Punjab State & Chief – Strategic Marketing, Trident Ltd. highlighted the importance of the IT sector to India's economy.

"On a national level, the IT industry

stands as a cornerstone of India's economic growth. As of FY22, the IT sector accounted for 7.4% of India's GDP, a figure projected to reach 10% by 2025. The IT and Business Process Management (BPM) industries' revenue was estimated at a staggering US$245 billion in FY 2023. These numbers underscore the vital role that IT plays in our nation's economic landscape,” Mr Gupta remarked.





He further emphasized the immense potential of Small and Medium Businesses and how IT can be a catalyst for their growth. He further shared that automation

& digitalisation of repetitive tasks of routine business operations can save SMBs an average of 10% in productivity costs, which can be achieved through Digital Transformation, ERP / SCM Solutions, Cloud Computing, SAAS Models, Data Analytics, AI & ML, Customer Engagement tools, Social media and digital marketing tools. He also highlighted importance of e-commerce

platforms, Internet of Things (IoT), invest in Artificial Intelligence (AI), develop a mobile strategy with focus on building a strong online

presence to stay competitive and cautioned SMBs on cybersecurity threats.





Trident Group has always pursued excellence in innovative technologies under Abhishek Gupta's guidance. As Chairman of CII Punjab, his vision aligns with Trident's ethos of nation building, prioritizing continual improvement, innovation, and sustainable practices. Together, they aim to propel both Trident and Punjab's business landscape towards greater prosperity and success.





Abhishek Gupta, Chairman, CII Punjab, holds the position of Chief - Strategic Marketing at Trident Limited, one of the largest vertically integrated Textile (Yarn, Bath & Bed Linen) Paper (Wheat Straw-based) and Chemical manufacturer. His leadership has been instrumental in driving Trident's success, introducing initiatives to optimize corporate functions and enhance supply

chain management. His dedication to innovation has driven Trident's global expansion, with products reaching 150+ countries.





Harpreet Nibber, Chairman, CII Mohali & Managing Director, Pritika Auto Industries, emphasized the long-term vision for Punjab, saying,“This is just the beginning. The potential we've unveiled today is an invitation to explore, innovate, and shape the future of IT. Let Punjab become a breeding ground for ground breaking ideas, a launch pad for disruptive technologies, and a hub for collaboration that transcends borders. With our combined talent, drive, and vision, we can propel Punjab to the forefront of the global IT revolution.”





During an exclusive session focussed on AI in manufacturing

, Tejpreet Singh Chopra, President and CEO, BLP Group/ Industry said, "AI's transformative potential is already evident across various sectors, including banking, healthcare, and finance, and it's set to revolutionize manufacturing

and infrastructure projects as well. India stands at the forefront of this AI revolution, equipped with robust capabilities in cloud infrastructure, computing power, talent acquisition, and algorithm development. The real challenge lies in effectively harnessing data, and the expertise to unlock its full potential to drive productivity, quality safety and sustainability. Punjab being a manufacturing

hub for industries like textiles, components, & sports, it is imperative for SMBs to seize this transformative opportunity, leveraging AI-driven solutions to streamline operations, optimize resource utilization, and enhance decision-making processes that propel economic growth in the state."





The conference

featured several sessions that provided deep insights into the current and future state of IT in the region. Key discussion areas included the state of IT in North India, understanding the tech landscape in both India and Northern India, and maximizing the potential of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) by leveraging SAS solutions from industry

experts. Additionally, the sessions delved into AI and cutting-edge technologies that are shaping industries, offering a comprehensive overview of the transformative power and future direction of IT in the region.

