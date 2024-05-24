South Korea Spend Record Amount On Chip Production

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva
South Korea has announced a record 26 trillion won ($19 billion)to support chip production, Azernews reports.
President Yun Seok said that a financial
support program in theamount of 17 trillion won (12.5 billion US dollars) is plannedthrough the State Road Development Bank.
"As we all know, semiconductors are an area where there is anall-out national war. Victory or defeat depends on who can createadvanced semiconductors," the South Korean president said at ameeting with top government
officials.
Earlier, South Korean entrepreneurs called on the government
tosupport the local technology industry. Because the United Statesand China have already allocated billions of dollars for technologydevelopment.
MENAFN24052024000195011045ID1108254434
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.