South Korea Spend Record Amount On Chip Production

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

South Korea has announced a record 26 trillion won ($19 billion)to support chip production, Azernews reports.

President Yun Seok said that a financial

support program in theamount of 17 trillion won (12.5 billion US dollars) is plannedthrough the State Road Development Bank.

"As we all know, semiconductors are an area where there is anall-out national war. Victory or defeat depends on who can createadvanced semiconductors," the South Korean president said at ameeting with top government

officials.

Earlier, South Korean entrepreneurs called on the government

tosupport the local technology industry. Because the United Statesand China have already allocated billions of dollars for technologydevelopment.