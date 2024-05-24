Video: Kashmir Holds Mourning Procession For Iranian Leaders' Deaths

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Read Also Ebrahim Raisi Interred At Shrine In Mashhad Video: Kashmir Mourns Demise of Iran President
Mourning ceremonies in Kashmir continued after the death of the Iranian president Sayid Ebrahim Raisi and foreign minister Amir Abdollahian.
In Kashmir a large number of people took to streets to express condolences with the Iranian nation.
