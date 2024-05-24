EU Demands That Russia Cease Acts Of Provocation On Border With Estonia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The European Union criticized as“unacceptable” Russia's actions to remove the Estonian light buoys marking the border between Estonia and the Russian Federation on the Narva River, and appealed to the Kremlin to stop this provocative campaign and immediately return the buoys to their rightful place.

That's according to a statement issued on Friday by EU High Representative Josep Borrell, Ukrinform reports.

"On Thursday early morning, Russian border guards unilaterally removed light buoys placed by Estonia on the Narva River to demarcate the border with Russia. The European Union has been monitoring the situation closely from the start in cooperation and solidarity with Estonia and other Member States," the statement says.

The border incident is part of a broader pattern in Russia's provocative behavior and hybrid actions, including on its maritime and land borders in the Baltic Sea region, Borrell added.

"Such actions are unacceptable. The European Union expects an explanation by Russia about the removal of the buoys, and their immediate return," the EU high representative said.

As reported, in the early hours of Thursday, May 23, Russian border guards stole more than 20 buoys installed in Estonian waters by Estonia's border guards.