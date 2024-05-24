QFZ, Qatar Post Sign Mou To Provide Postal Services Solutions

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Free Zones Authority (QFZ) and Qatar Postal Services Company (Qatar Post) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to collaborate on providing comprehensive postal services to companies and investors operating within the free zones in the State of Qatar. This partnership aligns with QFZ's strategic objective to enhance its service offerings and support businesses by ensuring efficient and reliable postal solutions.

The MoU was signed by Abdulla Hamad Al Binali, Director of Investor Relations & Technical Support at QFZ, and Hamad Al Fahida, Chief Operating Officer of Qatar Post. The signing ceremony took place at the Business Innovation Park in Ras Bufontas Free Zone, and attended by senior officials from both QFZ and Qatar Post.

The agreement aims to establish a framework for Qatar Post to offer a range of postal services, including mail collection, PO box services, international shipping, and connected collection (shop & ship) to the companies operating in the free zones. This collaboration is part of QFZ's continuous efforts to provide an integrated business environment for its investors, ensuring that all operational needs are met efficiently.

Abdulla Hamad Al Binali, Director of Investor Relations & Technical Support at QFZ, commented on the signing:“We are delighted to announce our partnership with Qatar Post, which marks a significant step towards enhancing the range of services available to businesses in Qatar's Free Zones. This MoU reflects our commitment to providing a comprehensive support system for our investors, thereby fostering a conducive environment for business growth and operational excellence. Our collaboration with Qatar Post will play a pivotal role in ensuring that our investors have access to top-tier postal services, facilitating their day-to-day operations and contributing to the overall economic development of Qatar.”

Hamad Al Fahida, Chief Operating Officer at Qatar Post, stated:“We are proud to partner with Qatar Free Zones Authority in this initiative. This MoU underscores our dedication to supporting the business and investment community in Qatar by delivering high-quality postal and logistics services. Our cooperation with QFZ will enable us to provide tailored postal solutions that meet the specific needs of businesses operating in the free zones, enhancing their operational efficiency and global connectivity.”