Bein Sports Set To Broadcast Five Cup Finals On 'Unforgettable Saturday'

s is the only place to be at this weekend as the leading sports broadcaster in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) promises live and exclusive coverage of an unprecedented 48 hours of elite sport from around the globe, kicking off on Saturday 25 May. Billed as the“Day of Finals”, the network will exclusively broadcast the finals of three continental cup competitions and two domestic cups, as well the final round of the 2023-24 La Liga

season.

In Cairo, an all-Arab CAF African ChampionsLeague

final sees Egypt's Al Ahly take on ES Tunis of Tunisia, the aggregate score is 0-0 after the first leg. Arabic studio analysis starts at 19:00 Mecca on beIN Sport

s 6 leading up to the opening whistle at 20:00 Mecca.

In Abu Dhabi meanwhile, Al Ain welcome Japan's Yokohama F Marinos in the AFC Asian ChampionsLeague

final.

Al Ain are looking to overturn a one-goal deficit after slipping to a 2-1 defeat in Tokyo earlier this month decisive match from the Garden City kicks off at 19:00 Mecca on beIN Sport

s AFC.

In Europe, the one-off UEFA

Women's ChampionsLeague

final between Barcelona

and Lyon sees the Catalan giants aiming to defend their title against the record eight-time winners. As part of beIN's commitment to women's sport and elevating the profile of premium club competitions in the women's game, the final match will air live on beIN Sport

s' free-to-air channel at 19:00 Mecca.

At a domestic level, the oldest club competition in world football

pits reigning champions Manchester City against their fiercest rivals Manchester United in the final of the FA Cup. Arabic and English studio coverage starts at 16:00 Mecca on beIN Sport

s 1 and beIN Sport

s 1 English respectively before the match kicks off at 17:00 Mecca.

Meanwhile across the English Channel, the French Cup final between Lyon and PSG represent France superstar Kylian Mbappe's last dance for the Parisians before he switches clubs this summer.

The action continues on Sunday with exclusive coverage of the EFL Championship playoff

final between Leeds United and Southampton at Wembley Stadium.

Considered the most lucrative match in world football

the match is worth over £170m($213m) in projected revenue to the winner, plus a place at the top table in English Football with direct promotion to the English Premier League. Coverage starts at 16:30 Mecca with Arabic and English pre-match studios on beIN Sport

s 1 and beIN Sport

s 1 English respectively.

On beIN Sport

s 8 and beIN Sport

s 2 English, all 78 laps of the Monaco Grand Prix from the illustrious Monte Carlo Street Circuit will also be broadcast live with pre-race Arabic and English studio analysis kicking off at 14:30 Mecca, while the start of the French Open at Roland Garros can be found on beIN Sport

s 7 from 12:45 Mecca.

Sport

