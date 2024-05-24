Azerbaijan, Turkiye Competition Authorities To Approve Joint Action Program

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Ulviyya Shahin

A meeting was held between the head of the Antimonopoly andConsumer Market Control State Service under the Ministry

ofEconomy, Mammad Abbasbeyli, and the head of the Turkish CompetitionAuthority, Birol Kule, Azernews reports, citingthe State Service.

Information was provided on the modern approaches to thecontinuous improvement of the business and competitive environmentin the Competition Code, which was prepared on the basis ofadvanced international experience and will come into force on July1 of this year.

Mutual views were exchanged on state policy in the field ofantimonopoly control and fight against unfair competitionimplemented in both countries. Emphasizing the positive effect ofthe professional activity conducted by the Turkish CompetitionAuthority and the Civil Service within the framework ofinternational standards on the expansion of the partnership betweenthe competition authorities of the two countries, a decision wasmade to approve the joint action program.

During the meeting, practical cooperation issues related to theorganization of the Competition Forum planned to be held in Shushawithin the framework of the Competition Council of Turkic-SpeakingStates were discussed.

In the end, it was stated that increasing the competitiveness ofthe national economy is the main strategic goal for both sides, andthe results of joint cooperation in this direction werediscussed.