Arab Parliament Congratulates Jordan On Occasion Of 78Th Independence Day

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Cairo, May 24 (Petra)-- On the occasion of its 78th Independence Day, the Arab Parliament congratulated Jordan, "the king, the government, the parliament, and the people."The Speaker of the Arab Parliament, Adel bin Abdulrahman Al-Asoumi, wished Jordan and its people more security, stability, and prosperity while praising the civilizational achievements made by the Kingdom under the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah II in all areas that made the Kingdom a leading regional and international model.Al-Asoumi praised Jordan's efforts to halt the genocidal war that the Gaza Strip is exposed to and emphasized the country's established and innovative role in advancing Arab concerns and maintaining security and stability under its wise Hashemite leadership.In addition, he praised Jordan's active participation in the Arab system and the Hashemite leadership's efforts towards the holy sites in Jerusalem, which are under the historical Hashemite custodianship.