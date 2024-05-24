(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.

Iraq's Minister

of Higher Education and Scientific Research has launched the Academic Bridge Program between Iraq and the United Kingdom.

Dr. Naim Al-Aboudi presented an official copy to the British Council during the Iraq-UK Higher Education Dialogue in London.

In his speech, Dr. Al-Aboudi highlighted the broad and diverse collaboration opportunities between Iraqi and UK universities, focusing on joint research initiatives, academic exchanges, and the development of educational programs, particularly in medical and engineering fields, capacity building, and keeping pace with global academic trends.

He proposed establishing a framework for cooperation based on mutual respect, equality, and sustainability, suggesting the formation of a bilateral working group comprising academic and governmental representatives from both countries to facilitate knowledge exchange and ensure smooth implementation of joint initiatives.

The event aimed to foster positive partnerships between universities, paving the way for academic excellence and global cooperation. It was attended by university presidents from both countries, advisors, experts, and cultural advisors, who shared their perspectives on the proposed initiative.

(Source: Ministry

of Higher Education and Scientific Research)

The post Iraq, UK Launch Academic Bridge Program first appeared on Iraq Business News .