Estonian FM Summons Russian Diplomat After Russian Border Guards Steal Buoys

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian Charge d'Affaires in Estonia Lenar Salimullin was summoned to the Estonian Foreign Ministry

after Russian border guards stole more than 20 border buoys from the Narva River.

According to Ukrinform, this was announced by the Minister

of Foreign Affairs of Estonia Margus Tsakhkna, ERR reports.

"Today we will summon the Russian charge d'affaires," he wrote on social media.

Tskakhkna added that Estonia is in close contact with allies and partners as it continues to counter Russia's malign activities across Europe.

"Our response remains calm and clear," he added.

As reported by Ukrinform, on the night of 23 May, Russian border guards stole more than 20 buoys installed in Estonian waters by the Estonian Border Guard to mark the fairway.