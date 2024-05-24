Nine People Killed In Indian Chemical Factory Fire

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, May 24 (Petra)-- Rescuers searched amid mounds of wreckage and debris on Friday for victims
following an explosion and fire at a chemical factory in western India that left 64 people injured
and at least nine dead, according to officials.
According to administrative official Sachin Shejal, the factory's boiler exploded on Thursday, causing a fire that spread to neighboring factories and homes in the Thane region of Maharashtra state.
