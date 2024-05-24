Summit Of World Leaders On Climate Action To Be Held In Baku

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Ulviyya Shahin

The Summit of World Leaders on Climate Action will be held inBaku.

Azernews reports that the Ministry

of ForeignAffairs of Azerbaijan released information about this.

The summit will take place on November 12-13 this year.

It should be noted that the 29th session of the Conference ofthe Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change(COP29) will be started with the Summit of World Leaders on ClimateAction.

Against this backdrop, Azerbaijan emerges as a beacon ofenvironmental stewardship, spearheading initiatives to harnessrenewable energy sources and transition towards a cleaner, greenerfuture. With ambitious targets to slash greenhouse gas emissions by35% by 2030 and 40% by 2050 compared to 1990 levels, Azerbaijan'shosting of COP29 signifies a pivotal milestone in its trajectorytowards a sustainable, resilient, and inclusive green economy.

In essence, COP29 not only symbolises Azerbaijan's commitment toglobal climate action but also embodies a testament to the nation'sunwavering dedication to shaping a more equitable, prosperous, andsustainable world for generations to come.