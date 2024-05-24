Four Killed As Car Falls Off Bridge In K’Taka’S Haveri

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, May 24 (IANS) In a tragic incident, four people were killed and six suffered serious injuries after a car fell off a bridge and crashed onto the service road in the early hours of Friday near Ranebennur town in Karnataka's Haveri district.
The deceased have been identified as 45-year-old Suresh, 22-year-old Ishwarya, 7-year-old Chetana, and 28-year-old Prameela.
The victims
were residents of Ashwini Nagar in Haveri City and were travelling to Tirupati on a pilgrimage.
The incident occurred at the Halageri Bridge on National Highway 48 after the driver lost control of the vehicle.
Three persons died on the spot, and Prameela succumbed to her injuries at the hospital.
Channaveerappa Jaadi, Savithra Jaadi, Vikas Barki, Prabhuraj Samagandi, Geetha Barki, and Honnappa Barki suffered serious injuries and are being treated at the hospital.
The Ranebennur Traffic Police
have registered a case and are investigating the matter.
Reacting to the tragedy, former Chief Minister
Basavaraj Bommai stated on Friday that he is saddened by the incident.“I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured
persons. I demand that the government
provide compensation for the families of the deceased and injured
,” he stated.
