Border Guards Destroy Eight FPV Drones In Zaporizhzhia Direction

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Border guards destroyed eight FPV drones in the Zaporizhzhia direction. Two of them managed to land without detonating a warhead.

This is stated in the message of the State Border Guard Service, Ukrinform reports.

“In the Zaporizhzhia direction, border guards repelled an enemy attack by unmanned aerial vehicles, which numbered eight kamikaze drones. Even though the enemy is constantly changing the tactics of enemy attacks, the border guards gave a worthy rebuff to the occupiers'“birds”, smashing them to pieces. However, the defenders landed two of them without detonation of the warhead,” the statement said.

Reportedly, two Russian boats were destroyed as a result of an accurate drop of ammunition from an FPV drone by border guards in the south.