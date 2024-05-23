Greek-Owned Ship Targeted Off Yemen

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) A missile attack targeted a Greek-owned cargo vessel off Yemen yesterday without causing any casualties or damage. Yemen's Iran-backed Huthi rebels have waged a campaign of attacks

against Israeli-linked shipping

in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden since November in a show of support for Gaza amid the Israel-Hamas war.

The vessel targeted in the latest attack was the Maltese-flagged bulk carrier Yannis. Another bulk carrier owned by the same company, the Cyclades, was attacked by the Houthis late last month. Maritime security firm Ambrey said the Cyclades was likely targeted "due to its listed operator's ongoing trade with Israel".

MENAFN23052024000067011011ID1108252467