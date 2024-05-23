Soy Excellence Centers

(MENAFN- 3BL) SEC education, training and community-building efforts help producers create jobs and expand affordable access to protein, supporting food security, nutrition and economic growth.

With SECs covering the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, North Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa, the centers serve as hubs to share best practices in protein production using soy, with customized areas of focus based on regional needs and priorities. In Asia and Africa, for example, SECs have provided extensive training on industry

best practices in aquaculture, helping to support growing regional demand for fish and seafood-based protein. Also in Asia, a separate SEC was established to focus on soy-based protein for food, matching strong regional demand for plant-based options.

The five SECs in place today have served more than 1,300 businesses and more than 2,450 employees in more than 24 countries, since launching in 2019. The SECs are managed by USSEC, with support from USB, American Soybean Association (ASA) and state soy checkoff organizations.