We Analysed 30 Years Of Australian Media Articles And Unearthed Some Glaring Gaps In The Coverage

play a vital role in shaping the public conversation and covering complex issues such as war, the economy, climate change and technology.

Yet our new research has found the news media

in Australia have failed to meet the news coverage needs of those often most affected by these issues.

Our multidisciplinary team gathered by RMIT's Innovation Catalyst used machine learning

techniques to examine 114,739 articles on financial

wellbeing (including personal and family finance) published since 1990. We unearthed new insights on how Australian media

coverage leaves behind key groups – particularly women and those struggling financial

ly – when covering society's big issues.

The findings, published this week, are detailed in a report focused on how the media

has covered financial

wellbeing .

What we did

Data scientists working with the team at RMIT accessed the Dow Jones database of all news stories printed or published online

in the Australian media

in the past three decades. They employed a machine learning

technique called topic modelling.

This method groups articles into topics, which are then interpreted by subject matter experts from the research team. This approach allowed us to examine a much larger data set than human researchers could alone.

We found the news media

have consistently allowed their coverage to be dominated by male voices and high and middle income earners.

Coverage has also tended to overlook a range of equity issues impacting women, financial

ly disadvantaged people, and the environment.



wellbeing,

Financial coverage focused on high earners

Our team was particularly interested in how the media

covered financial

wellbeing. This includes people's ability to manage day-to-day and future expenses, and to live free from financial

stress. It also means having resilience to cope financial

ly with life's unexpected events.

Stable housing is one vital component of financial

wellbeing.

We found media

coverage of household financial

issues over the past 30 years has focused overwhelmingly on the needs of middle and upper income earners. Three topics tended to dominate Australia's financial

coverage: property, investment

advice and retirement funds.

General investing advice (on issues such as the stock markets, exchange traded funds or bonds) was the most dominant topic covered by the financial

media

articles we studied, until September 2016 when it was overtaken by property as the dominant topic.

Social services, welfare and financial

services coverage made up a very small proportion of Australia's financial

journalism.

Coverage of investment

advice peaked at 140 articles in February 2013, constituting almost 45% of the total number of financial

wellbeing articles we analysed from that month.

Coverage of retirement funds peaked at 72 articles per month in May 2015. That topic constituted almost 22% of the total number of financial

wellbeing articles we analysed from that month. The top financial

wellbeing topic for that month was investment

advice (at 37%).

Property articles peaked at almost 175 per month in May 2022, constituting almost 51% of all financial

wellbeing articles we analysed for that month.

Our analysis also showed the media

can play an important role in providing trusted information when trust in financial

institutions is low.

As trust in financial

institutions was eroded during the banking

royal commission and financial

services inquiries of the 2010s, the media

stepped up their coverage of money matters to help people negotiate complex financial

decision-making.

But as we note in the report:

Reporting on workplace gender equality in the context of financial

wellbeing peaked at a meagre 13 articles in December 2017, according to our study.

And Australian media

coverage has, over the past 30 years, largely missed the critical financial

and social issues associated with financial

abuse and family violence. However, this has started to change.

We found coverage has tended to overlook a range of equity issues. Photo by Suzy Hazelwood/Pexels

An intersection of issues

We presented our data to a roundtable of academics and community groups, which included Good Shepherd, Infoxchange and Brotherhood of St Laurence. The resulting discussion revealed an intersection between various topics not readily seen in general media

coverage.

For example, as lower income Australians struggle to afford insurance in areas affected by storms, floods and fire disasters (which have become more frequent and more severe as the climate changes), agencies and governments are increasingly called on to support people who have lost everything. Lower income people are disproportionately affected by natural disasters.

The rising costs of energy are making it harder (or, for some, impossible) to cool houses during heatwaves built to standards based on outdated temperatures. This means higher living costs and a more pronounced burden on the health system. This impact, however, is not generally felt by wealthier Australians, whose issues and interests are more often represented in the news media

.

This analysis showed issues such as financial

wellbeing, media

coverage and climate change do not exist in silos. They are interconnected. And the media

has a role to play in promoting financial

wellbeing for all, not just the already wealthy.



