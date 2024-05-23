We Analysed 30 Years Of Australian Media Articles And Unearthed Some Glaring Gaps In The Coverage

Author:
Alexandra Wake
The news media
play a vital role in shaping the public conversation and covering complex issues such as war, the economy, climate change and technology.
Yet our new research has found the news media
in Australia have failed to meet the news coverage needs of those often most affected by these issues.
Our multidisciplinary team gathered by RMIT's Innovation Catalyst used machine learning
techniques to examine 114,739 articles on financial
wellbeing (including personal and family finance) published since 1990. We unearthed new insights on how Australian media
coverage leaves behind key groups – particularly women and those struggling financially
ly – when covering society's big issues.
The findings, published this week, are detailed in a report focused on how the media
has covered financial
wellbeing .
What we did
Data scientists working with the team at RMIT accessed the Dow Jones database of all news stories printed or published online
in the Australian media
in the past three decades. They employed a machine learning
technique called topic modelling.
This method groups articles into topics, which are then interpreted by subject matter experts from the research team. This approach allowed us to examine a much larger data set than human researchers could alone.
We found the news media
have consistently allowed their coverage to be dominated by male voices and high and middle income earners.
Coverage has also tended to overlook a range of equity issues impacting women, financially
ly disadvantaged people, and the environment.
wellbeing, media
coverage and climate change do not exist in silos. Photo by Thirdman/Pexels
Financial coverage focused on high earners
Our team was particularly interested in how the media
covered financial
wellbeing. This includes people's ability to manage day-to-day and future expenses, and to live free from financial
stress. It also means having resilience to cope financially
ly with life's unexpected events.
Stable housing is one vital component of financial
wellbeing.
We found media
coverage of household financial
issues over the past 30 years has focused overwhelmingly on the needs of middle and upper income earners. Three topics tended to dominate Australia's financial
coverage: property, investment
advice and retirement funds.
General investing advice (on issues such as the stock markets, exchange traded funds or bonds) was the most dominant topic covered by the financial
media
articles we studied, until September 2016 when it was overtaken by property as the dominant topic.
Social services, welfare and financial
services coverage made up a very small proportion of Australia's financial
journalism.
Coverage of investment
advice peaked at 140 articles in February 2013, constituting almost 45% of the total number of financial
wellbeing articles we analysed from that month.
Coverage of retirement funds peaked at 72 articles per month in May 2015. That topic constituted almost 22% of the total number of financial
wellbeing articles we analysed from that month. The top financial
wellbeing topic for that month was investment
advice (at 37%).
Property articles peaked at almost 175 per month in May 2022, constituting almost 51% of all financial
wellbeing articles we analysed for that month.
Our analysis also showed the media
can play an important role in providing trusted information when trust in financial
institutions is low.
As trust in financial
institutions was eroded during the banking
royal commission and financial
services inquiries of the 2010s, the media
stepped up their coverage of money matters to help people negotiate complex financial
decision-making.
But as we note in the report:
Reporting on workplace gender equality in the context of financial
wellbeing peaked at a meagre 13 articles in December 2017, according to our study.
And Australian media coverage has, over the past 30 years, largely missed the critical financial
and social issues associated with financial
and social issues associated with financial
abuse and family violence. However, this has started to change.
An intersection of issues
coverage.
coverage.
For example, as lower income Australians struggle to afford insurance in areas affected by storms, floods and fire disasters (which have become more frequent and more severe as the climate changes), agencies and governments are increasingly called on to support people who have lost everything. Lower income people are disproportionately affected by natural disasters.
The rising costs of energy are making it harder (or, for some, impossible) to cool houses during heatwaves built to standards based on outdated temperatures. This means higher living costs and a more pronounced burden on the health system. This impact, however, is not generally felt by wealthier Australians, whose issues and interests are more often represented in the news media.
.
This analysis showed issues such as financial
wellbeing, media
coverage and climate change do not exist in silos. They are interconnected. And the media
has a role to play in promoting financial
wellbeing for all, not just the already wealthy.
