Norine Braun Embarks On A Transformative Musical Journey With Upcoming Album Journey Toward Wholeness

- Boulimique de MusiqueVANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Celebrated Canadian singer-songwriter Norine Braun continues to captivate audiences with her transformative musical journeys. Her upcoming soul based roots rock album, "Journey Toward Wholeness," is supported by a grant from the First Peoples' Cultural Council. The album is spiritual quest that delves deep into Braun's personal journey as an adoptee, exploring her Red River Metis heritage and uncovering a newfound sense of identity and belonging. The album promises to deliver a rich and evocative experience, combining Braun's soulful vocals with a melodic exploration of identity, heritage, and the universal voyage of self-discovery.Her first single released from this album, "Quest Before Me," delves into the hero's journey we all undertake in life, emphasizing the importance of looking inward, leaving the ordinary, and opening ourselves to our true selves.The album features the deeply personal single "Adoption," which explores the complex emotions and experiences associated with being an adoptee. Braun reflects on the lifelong struggle to form an authentic sense of self while growing up away from biological roots and bloodline. The song Abandon expresses the profound and primal feelings of abandonment.Early in her adult life, Braun had to reconcile the possibility of never knowing the story of her origin or who her ancestors were. Despite this, she found comfort in the belief that somehow her ancestors knew who she was. A decade ago, a DNA test confirmed her Indigenous background but provided no clues about her father. In 2021, following the passing of her adoptive mother, Braun received a life-changing email from a cousin revealing the identity of her birth father. Not only was he alive, but he also knew of Braun and wanted to meet her. The timing was uncanny as the paternal discovery occurred only 2 days after her Mother's passing. "In between tears of grief for the loss of my mother, there was great joy at learning who I came from and my lineage," Braun recounts."Ascending Lullaby" another heartfelt tribute on the album, is dedicated to Braun's late mother. The song explores themes of love, loss, and the transcendent journey from one life to another, drawing inspiration from her mother's intense connection with birds. Despite facing illness and adversity, her Mother found deep solace in their presence and her Mother's joy and gratitude remained unwavering," Braun shares. The song also sheds light on the plight of Whippoorwills, whose habitats are threatened by various environmental challenges.Braun's second single, "Hunting Buffalo," released earlier this year, pays tribute to the historical significance of Manitoba and a place where many of her Metis ancestors settled after the decline of buffalo hunting including her great, great, great grandfather Pierre Poitras one of Louis Riel's convention of 40.With the album releases May 24, 2024, Norine Braun invites audiences to join her on this transformative musical odyssey. "Journey Toward Wholeness" promises to resonate with those who, like Braun, have faced the challenges of unknown origins, offering insight and inspiration to individuals on their own inner journeys of self-discovery.Musicians:Norine Braun vocals, rhythm guitar, spoonsAdam Popowitz bass, lead guitar, hand percussionElliot Polsky drumsKathleen Nisbet fiddleAlice Fraser keys, harmony vocalsHuggybear Leonard blues harpProduced by Adam PopowitzMixed and Mastered Rear Window Song and SoundWords and music composed by ©Norine Braun SOCAN 2024For more information on Norine Braun and updates on the upcoming concept album, visit her official website at norinebraun.About Norine Braun:Norine Braun is a Canadian singer-songwriter renowned for her soulful vocals and introspective songwriting in multiple genres. With 14 albums to her name, Braun's music explores themes of the environment, identity, heritage, and the universal journey of life. Norine is Metis and Two Spirit.Media Contact:Norine Braun Email: ...

