Zelensky Presents Awards To Marines Who Distinguished Themselves In Combat

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the Day of the Marines of Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky met with the defenders and presented them with state awards.

The Head of State posted a video

of the award ceremony on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"You have distinguished yourselves in battles from the first days of the war and participated in each of the truly strategic battles on our southern and eastern borders. This is the defence of Zmeinyi Island, Odesa and Mykolaiv regions, hard combat work in Kherson region, which largely determines the fate of this war, defence operations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions," the head of state said.

According to the Presidential Administration's press servic , the President also added that Ukraine will continue to develop the power of the Marines, and this will always be a special kind of troops: in terms of importance, equipment, and respect.

"Ukraine's strength is impossible to imagine without your strength - Ukrainian marines. Ukraine is proud of you. Ukraine relies on you. And all our people must always remember that behind such a hard power, behind such hard work, behind such your strength and behind such heroism of the Marines, there is an extremely tough combat path and, unfortunately, losses, painful losses..." Zelensky said.

The President presented the soldiers with state awards. "They received the Cross of Military Merit:

Master Sergeant Ihor Hrabovoi. The unit under his command destroyed about a platoon of the Storm-Z group during a battle. Since October last year, he has been performing combat missions with his unit near the village of Krynki in Kherson Oblast. During this time, Ukrainian soldiers drove the Russian invaders out of their positions, captured and expanded the bridgehead. Hrabovoi personally killed five occupants.

Lieutenant Colonel Vasyl Sosnovsky. Last summer, under his leadership, a strike was launched against the concentration of armoured vehicles and a T-72 tank was destroyed along with its crew. Since last autumn, he has been performing combat missions with his unit near the village of Krynki. During this time, the military destroyed more than 30 pieces of equipment and about a hundred Russian occupants.

Seaman Taras Kharchenko. This year, in February, near the village of Krynki, he evacuated 13 seriously wounded soldiers. Later, his unit came under fire while conducting reconnaissance and passing through minefields, but despite this, he determined a new route for the units' movement and made the passages.

The President awarded one more soldier with the Order of Bohdan Khmelnytskyi, first class, one with the Order of Bohdan Khmelnytskyi, second class, and four with the Order of Bohdan Khmelnytskyi, third class. One defender received the Order "For Courage", II degree, and ten - "For Courage", III degree.

The Head of State also presented combat flags to the 66th separate artillery battalion of the 406th separate artillery brigade named after Lieutenant General Oleksii Almazov and the 505th separate battalion of the 37th separate marine brigade, as well as honorary awards "For Courage and Bravery" to the same battalion and the 1st separate marine battalion of the 36th separate brigade.

The relevant decrees of the President of Ukraine are published on the website of the head of state.

As Ukrinform reported, the Marine Corps Day was established in 2014 and was celebrated on 16 November in 2014-2017. The current date of celebration is 23 May, set by a presidential decree in 2018.

Photo: OP