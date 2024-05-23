Orkin Launches Cutting-Edge Mosquito Control Program Targeting Dengue And Chikungunya Viruses At The U.S. Trade Show.

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

A J M Enamul Islam, Chairman of Acorp Limited, welcomes the chief guest Salman F Rahman to the Orkin booth at the Trade Show.

Arafat Ashwad Islam, Managing Director of Acorp Limited, with U.S. Ambassador Peter Haas at a reception to celebrate the Trade Show.

Orkin Bangladesh, a concern of Acorp Limited, is an independent franchise of Orkin Systems, LLC.

Orkin Pest Control presented sustainable and technologically advanced solutions that have effectively protected global public health infrastructures.

- Arafat Ashwad Islam, Country Managing Director, Orkin Bangladesh DHAKA, BANGLADESH, May 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Orkin Bangladesh participated in the 29th U.S. Trade Show 2024, co-sponsored by the American Chamber of Commerce in Bangladesh (AmCham) and the U.S. Embassy in Dhaka. The event was inaugurated by Salman Fazlur Rahman, the private industry and investment adviser to the Prime Minister, along with Zunaid Ahmed Palak, the State Minister of Posts, Telecommunications & Information Technology, and Peter D Haas, the U.S. Ambassador in Bangladesh, as special guests. More than 40 U.S. companies participated in the three-day show, which took place on May 9th, 2024, at the Intercontinental Hotel in Dhaka.Arafat Ashwad Islam , the Managing Director of Acorp Limited and the Country Managing Director of Orkin Bangladesh, expressed his deep gratitude to AmCham and the U.S. Embassy, Dhaka, for hosting the prestigious U.S. Trade Show. He highlighted the event's importance in showcasing Orkin Bangladesh's commitment to international business and its growth potential. He said, "We have effectively shown how the public health system in Bangladesh can benefit from the cutting-edge scientific research and advancements conducted at Orkin's state-of-the-art lab in its Atlanta HQ".About Orkin:Orkin Systems, LLC, headquartered in Atlanta, and also known as Orkin, is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Rollins, Inc. Established in 1901, Orkin has established itself as a global leader in pest control, delivering services to over 2.1 million businesses and households across 80 countries.Orkin Bangladesh, owned, managed, and operated by Acorp Limited, is an independent franchise of Orkin Systems, LLC. Established in 2020, it provides pest and sanitation management, fumigation, and commercial cleaning services across Bangladesh. For more information, please visit .

