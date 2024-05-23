General Staff: Ukrainian Forces Repelling Enemy Attacks In Kharkiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Most of the combat clashes today were recorded in the Pokrovsk and Kupiansk sectors. At this time, the invaders carried out 79 attacks

on the positions of Ukrainian units.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in a situation update as of 20:00 on Thursday, May 23, Ukrinform reports.

"The Kharkiv region is suffering from missile and air strikes by Russian terrorists. Civilians and businesses are suffering. The enemy continues to raze the city of Vovchansk and its suburbs with glide bombs. Also, this afternoon, areas of the settlements of Bilyi Kolodiaz, Derhachi and Vesele were hit by glide bombs," the update reads.

In the Kharkiv sector, the invaders tried to advance four times. They received a hard rebuff. Fighting continues outside the villages of Starytsia and Tykhe. The situation is under control. Enemy losses are being clarified.

In the Kupiansk sector, the number of offensive and assault operations by the invaders increased to 20. Almost half of them are still ongoing.

In the Lyman sector, Ukrainian forces repelled six enemy attacks

near Torske and Terny. The Russian invaders dropped two guided aerial bombs in the Lyman area.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the total number of enemy attempts to improve their tactical position increased to eight. The situation is under control.

Nine combat engagements are ongoing in the Pokrovsk sector, with another 13 enemy attacks

already repelled. The enemy continues to conduct operations in the direction of Kalynove and Novoselivka Persha with the support of aircraft. At the same time, Ukrainian soldiers

are hunting the enemy in the air - a Russian Su-25 attack aircraft was destroyed today.

Ten combat clashes occurred in the Kurakhove sector today. Fighting is currently ongoing in the Krasnohorivka area.

In the Huliaipole sector, the invaders launched an airstrike

in the Huliaipole area.

In the Dnipro River sector, the enemy made seven unsuccessful attempts to dislodge Ukrainian soldiers

from the left bank of the Dnipro River.