Zelensky Thanks Ukrainian Military For Shooting Down Russian Su-25

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has thanked the 110th Mechanized Brigade for destroying a Russian Su-25 attack aircraft.
The head of state said this in his nightly video
address , Ukrinform reports.
"I would like to especially thank the warriors of our 110th separate mechanized brigade who destroyed a Russian Su-25. The day before – also in the Donetsk region – the warriors of our 47th separate mechanized brigade also shot down a Su-25. Thank you for your accuracy, warriors! I thank every unit, every soldier, every commander who is doing everything to give Ukraine the necessary results at the front – no matter what," Zelensky said.
As reported, anti-aircraft gunners from the 110th Mechanized Brigade named after Colonel-General Marko Bezruchko shot down a Russian Su-25 attack aircraft on May 23.
MENAFN23052024000193011044ID1108252144
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.