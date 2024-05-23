Zelensky Thanks Ukrainian Military For Shooting Down Russian Su-25

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has thanked the 110th Mechanized Brigade for destroying a Russian Su-25 attack aircraft.

The head of state said this in his nightly video

address , Ukrinform reports.

"I would like to especially thank the warriors of our 110th separate mechanized brigade who destroyed a Russian Su-25. The day before – also in the Donetsk region – the warriors of our 47th separate mechanized brigade also shot down a Su-25. Thank you for your accuracy, warriors! I thank every unit, every soldier, every commander who is doing everything to give Ukraine the necessary results at the front – no matter what," Zelensky said.

As reported, anti-aircraft gunners from the 110th Mechanized Brigade named after Colonel-General Marko Bezruchko shot down a Russian Su-25 attack aircraft on May 23.