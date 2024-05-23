KPMG Begins Audit Of Iraqi Mobile Phone Operators

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.
Dr. Ali Al-Moayyed [Ali Hussein al-Moayad], Chairman of Iraq's Communications and Media Commission (CMC) , has announced that KPMG has started auditing the revenues of mobile phone companies operating in Iraq from 2017 to 2022.
According to a press release from the CMC, this initiative aims to enhance transparency, combat tax evasion in the telecommunications and IT sectors, and ensure the state receives its full financial
dues.
A meeting earlier this month, KPMG presented its audit plan, which includes analyzing the financial
data of mobile operators, verifying accounting procedures, and conducting interviews with company employees.
(Source: CMC)
