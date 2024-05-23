Turkiye Starts Drilling New Exploration Well On Black Sea Shelf

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

Turkiye has started drilling

a new exploration well in the BlackSea in order to search for new gas

deposits, Azernews reports.

"The Fatih drilling

vessel has started drilling

a new Gektepe-2well at the Sakarya gas

field. By increasing gas

production on theone hand, we will continue exploration in new areas," the ministerwrote today on his account on the social network“X”.

The Sakarya gas

field is located 150-170 km from the coast ofTurkiye on the shelf of the Black Sea. It was opened on August 21,2020 by drilling

the TUNA-1 ultra-deepwater exploration well fromthe sixth-generation Turkish drilling

vessel Fatih.

At the initial stage, it is planned to produce about 10 millioncubic meters of gas

per day at this field, or from 3.4 billion to 4billion per year.

By 2028, the volume of daily production should reach 40 millioncubic meters (15 billion cubic meters per year).