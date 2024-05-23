Turkiye Starts Drilling New Exploration Well On Black Sea Shelf

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva
Turkiye has started drilling
a new exploration well in the BlackSea in order to search for new gas
deposits, Azernews reports.
"The Fatih drilling
vessel has started drilling
a new Gektepe-2well at the Sakarya gas
field. By increasing gas
production on theone hand, we will continue exploration in new areas," the ministerwrote today on his account on the social network“X”.
The Sakarya gas
field is located 150-170 km from the coast ofTurkiye on the shelf of the Black Sea. It was opened on August 21,2020 by drilling
the TUNA-1 ultra-deepwater exploration well fromthe sixth-generation Turkish drilling
vessel Fatih.
At the initial stage, it is planned to produce about 10 millioncubic meters of gas
per day at this field, or from 3.4 billion to 4billion per year.
By 2028, the volume of daily production should reach 40 millioncubic meters (15 billion cubic meters per year).
MENAFN23052024000195011045ID1108251554
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.