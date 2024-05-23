Kuwait Army Chief Praises Amiri Guard's Exceptional Defensive Role

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 23 (KUNA) -- Chief of the General Staff Lieutenant General Bandar Al-Mezian praised on Thursday the exceptional role played by the Amiri Guard in defense of the country and its leadership.

In a statement by the Defense Ministry, Al-Mezian -- who visited the Amiri Guard headquarters -- called on members to remain ready, steadfast, and vigilant in their duties towards HisHighness

the Amir and Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah

and the country.

According to the statement, during his visit, Al-Mezian was informed about the duty and tasks undertaken by the Amiri Guard as well as the measures to training members of the guard. (end)

