Kuwait Army Chief Praises Amiri Guard's Exceptional Defensive Role

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 23 (KUNA) -- Chief of the General Staff Lieutenant General Bandar Al-Mezian praised on Thursday the exceptional role played by the Amiri Guard in defense of the country and its leadership.
In a statement by the Defense Ministry, Al-Mezian -- who visited the Amiri Guard headquarters -- called on members to remain ready, steadfast, and vigilant in their duties towards HisHighness
the Amir and Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah
and the country.
According to the statement, during his visit, Al-Mezian was informed about the duty and tasks undertaken by the Amiri Guard as well as the measures to training members of the guard. (end)
