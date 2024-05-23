Esgbreaks Plantx Life Inc. (CSE: VEGA) (Frankfurt: WNT1) (OTC: PLTXF) Amends Proposed 1-To-35 Share Consolidation

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network

VEGA) (Frankfurt: WNT1) (OTC: PLTXF) , the digital face of the plant-based community operating a one-stop shop for plant-based products, is amending the terms of its proposed share consolidation. The company announced the share consolidation earlier this month. The company announced the amendment in order to complete a consolidation of the issued and outstanding common shares of the company at a reduced consolidation ratio. The ratio for the consolidation is on the basis of 1 postconsolidated common share for each 34 preconsolidated common shares. According to the announcement, PlantX Life has 34,423,688 issued and outstanding preconsolidation common shares. Based on the amended ratio, the company will have an estimated 1,012,461 postconsolidation common shares, with no fractional common shares being issued. The new record date for the consolidation, which was approved by company shareholders earlier this month at PlantX Life's annual general and special meeting, will be May 27, 2024. The consolidation is subject to the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

About PlantX Life Inc.

PlantX is committed to being the digital face of the plant-based community as well as the one-stop shop for plant-based products. With its fast-growing category verticals, the company offers customers across

North America

more than 5,000 plant-based products. In addition to offering delivery service for meals and indoor plants, the company currently has plans underway to expand its product lines to include a juice and coffee company.

PlantX uses its digital platform

to build a community of like-minded consumers and, most importantly, to provide education. PlantX's digital presence eliminates entry barriers for anyone interested in living a plant-based lifestyle and thriving in a longer, healthier and happier life. For more information about this company, please visit and .

