Pune Porsche Accident: Accused Teen To 'Watch TV, Play Outdoor Games' In Remand Home; See Full Routine

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The 17-year-old accused of fatally killing two software engineers with his Porsche in Pune has been sent to a remand home for 14 days after his bail was cancelled by the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB). At the remand home, he will adhere to a structured schedule that includes praying, watching TV, and indulge in sports like football

or volleyball.

According to reports, the accused teen's day will start with breakfast, which includes poha, upma, eggs, and milk, served between 8 am and 10 am. This will be followed by a prayer session at 11 am after an hour of rest. The inmates will attend classes from 11 am until 1 pm, followed by a rest period from 1 pm to 4 pm.

Cops drive car through hospital ward to arrest man who harassed AIIMS doctor (WATCH)

After resting, the inmates will be provided with snacks and an hour of TV. Subsequently, they will engage in either football

or volleyball for two hours. Dinner, consisting of vegetables, dal, rice, and rotis, will be served at 7 pm, after which they will return to their dormitories by 8 pm.

The tragic incident occurred in Pune's Kalyani Nagar where the heavily intoxicated teen collided with two motorbike-borne IT professionals, Ashwini Koshta and Aneesh Awadhia, both from Madhya Pradesh, killing them on the spot.

Following the incident, Cosie restaurant and Hotel Blak Club, where the juvenile and his friends had consumed alcohol, were sealed by the district collector for serving liquor to underage patrons.

West Bengal: BJP worker's death sparks protests, road blockades in Nandigram; heavy security deployed (WATCH)

The case sparked a massive outrage when the JJB initially ordered the teen to write a 300-word essay on road accidents and assist traffic police for 15 days as punishment. Additionally, the opposition Congress party alleged that the teen was served pizza and burgers at the police station before he secured bail.