Disha Patani BOLD Pictures: 6 Times The Actress Showed Her Perfect BIKINI Body

Disha Patani is one of the most fittest and the hottest actress

in the Indian film

industry.

Before entering the film

industry, Disha Patani began her career as a model. She gained recognition for her work in various commercials and ad campaigns.

While many know Disha for her Bollywood film

s, her acting career began in the Telugu film

industry. She made her debut in the 2015 film

"Loafer," directed by Puri Jagannadh.

Disha participated in several beauty pageants before pursuing acting full-time. In 2013, she was the first runner-up in the Femina Miss India Indore competition.

Disha Patani is a trained gymnast and has showcased her skills in several film

s and advertisements. Her background in gymnastics has contributed to her ability to perform stunts and action sequences in movies.

Disha is highly active on social media

and has a massive following on platforms like Instagram. She often shares glimpses of her personal life, fitness routines, and professional projects with her fans.

Despite her busy acting career, Disha values education and holds a Bachelor of Technology (B) degree in Computer Science and Engineering. She pursued her degree from Amity University in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, India.