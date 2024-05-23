Mumbai: At Least 6 Dead, 48 People Injured In Boiler Blast At Dombivli Chemical Plant (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) At least six people have died and 48 injured

in a massive explosion in a boiler at a company in Dombivli MIDC Phase 2 near Mumbai on Thursday (May 23). Initial findings indicate that four boilers at the Amber Chemical Company detonated, leading to a massive fire. The blaze caused drums filled with chemicals to rupture, resulting in the shattering of factory window panes.

"Fire broke out in a factory in the Dombivali MIDC area. So far 6 people have died in the incident and about 48 people have been admitted to the hospital. NDRF, SDRF and TDRF are working to control the fire. Efforts are being made to prevent the fire from spreading further," said Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, providing an update on the incident.

Following the blast, the fire brigade and rescue team rushed to the scene immediately. Several social media videos have captured the extent of fire and chaos followed by the incident. The nearby Hyundai showroom also caught fire.



Given the intensity of the blaze, fire brigade units from Ulhasnagar, Ambernath, and Thane were called to the scene. The soaring temperatures posed challenges in containing the fire. Debris from the explosion scattered in the vicinity. Local residents promptly offered assistance upon learning about the fire. The injured

workers were swiftly transported to the hospital for medical attention.

Approximately 15 fire engines have been dispatched to the location to combat the blaze, and efforts to extinguish the flames are currently ongoing. Officials anticipate that it will take more than four hours to bring the fire completely under control.