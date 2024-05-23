COP29 Guests To Be Free To Choose Hotels Across Multiple Platforms

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Nazrin Abdul Read more

Azade Huseynova, Deputy Chairman of the State Tourism Agency,spoke at a press conference

on the accommodation of foreign guestsand the presentation of tourism

opportunities during COP29, statingthat COP29 guests can stay in the hotels of their choice from any platform

, Azernews reports.

She emphasized that the primary goal of the online

accommodation platform

created for COP29 guests is to assist them in finding ahotel more conveniently: "Hotels listed on the platform

areselected into two categories. The first consists of star-ratedhotels. The second is based on logistical convenience. However,guests are free to choose a hotel. They can utilize any platform

toselect a hotel."

Huseynova added that some hotels couldn't meet the starclassification criteria set for COP29.

She noted that while the situation regarding the acceptance ofguests in some hotels may be satisfactory, it does not comply withregulations: "However, these hotels will conduct their salesthrough other platform

s. The State Tourism Agency will monitorthese hotels. The purpose is to prevent guests from encounteringany problems," Huseynova added.