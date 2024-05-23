Nimrat Kaur Reflects On Two Decades In Industry: 'Tried To Enjoy The Moments, Not Rest On Past Laurels'

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, May 23 (IANS) Nimrat Kaur, who started her acting career with the music

video

'Tera Mera Pyar' in 2005, has reflected on her two decades of journey in the industry, sharing that she has tried to enjoy the moments, and not rest on past laurels.

The actress

featured in Kumar Sanu's song 'Tera Mera Pyar' before doing a few commercials for television.

She made her film

debut with a small role in the English movie 'One Night with the King', before starring in the 2012 crime thriller 'Peddlers' directed by Vasan Bala.

Speaking to IANS on her journey, Nimrat said, "So much has happened. I have learned so much. And I have enjoyed every bit of it. 'Tera Mera Pyar' was my first work on camera. I had just come to Mumbai... I was very fortunate that it came my way, and opened the advertising world before me. I did a lot of ads after that. Then I did a lot of theatre."

She added, "I have always been a student of life as an actor, and tried to learn every medium that I have explored. When I did 'The Test Case', it was one of the few web series to be made in India. I enjoyed every turn of this journey. I have tried to enjoy the moments, and not rest on past laurels or 'ki wo experience jo tha wahi hona chahiye dubara'. 'The Lunchbox waisi thi, waise hi dubara ho'. No experience is ever repeated in life."

Nimrat, who last featured in the movie 'Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video', said she enjoys life's reality, adding that everything comes with its own set of problems and excitement.

"I don't feel like it's been 20 years... It feels like a lot, sounds like a lot. What happens with actors is when you are essaying a part, a part of your life and your years are gone. Time keeps passing by... It's very interesting when you look back, I just like to experience my life through people and their reactions, and understandings," she added.