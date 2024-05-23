Deaths, injuries reported as extreme turbulence hits Boeing

(MENAFN) Tragedy struck on a Singapore Airlines flight from London to Singapore as one person lost their life and several others sustained injuries due to severe turbulence encountered during the journey. The Boeing

777, carrying 211 passengers

and 18 crew members, was forced to divert to Bangkok after being stricken by what the airline described as "severe turbulence" over the Bay of Bengal near Thailand.



The flight, designated SQ321, had departed from Heathrow Airport on Monday night and was en route to Singapore when the turbulent conditions struck on Tuesday. The sudden and violent shaking prompted the aircraft to make an emergency landing just before 4pm local time. Confirming the grim news, Singapore Airlines expressed its deepest condolences to the family of the deceased and acknowledged the injuries sustained by passengers

and crew members.



Data from FlightRadar24 revealed the harrowing ordeal experienced by the widebody jet, with a rapid descent from 37,000 feet to 31,000 feet in approximately three minutes as it approached the Thai coast. Passenger accounts painted a vivid picture of the chaos onboard, with individuals being thrown into the ceiling and sustaining injuries as the aircraft experienced the turbulent conditions.



One passenger, Dzafran Azmir, recounted the sudden tilting and shaking of the aircraft, followed by a dramatic drop that sent unsecured individuals hurtling into the cabin ceiling. Reports indicated that some passengers

struck their heads on overhead baggage cabins, causing damage to the interior fixtures, including lights and oxygen mask compartments.



Photographs taken post-landing depicted a scene of disarray within the cabin, with debris strewn about and injured passengers

and crew members visible. The severity of the turbulence and its impact on the aircraft and its occupants underscored the dangers posed by unpredictable weather conditions encountered during flight.



As investigations into the incident unfold, questions arise about the adequacy of safety measures and protocols for mitigating the risks associated with severe turbulence. The tragic outcome serves as a sobering reminder of the inherent uncertainties of air travel and the need for continued vigilance in ensuring the well-being of passengers

and crew members alike.

Boeing

