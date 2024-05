IOC Launches 'Let's Move India' Campaign To Inspire People To Celebrate Athletes At Paris Olympic Games

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, May 23 (IANS) The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has announced the launch of 'Let's Move India', an initiative to inspire people from the country of 1.4 billion to celebrate the athlete

participating in the upcoming Olympic Games in Paris. The move invites people from across the country to join the movement through a digital challenge on social media.

Young people can take part in a series of regional school initiatives in collaboration with the Reliance Foundation and Abhinav Bindra Foundation to coincide with Olympic Day on June 23, the Reliance Foundation informed in a release on Thursday.

"Starting today, people of all ages, regions and abilities are encouraged to recreate their favourite athlete

celebrations or create their own, aiming to inspire and celebrate the Olympians heading to Paris 2024, who will be representing their 1.4 billion compatriots from July 26.

"In the regional context, this is inclusive of, but not restricted to, catchy dance steps, hero tributes, or simply moves from India's many local games and sports. The moves should be uploaded to local social media

platforms tagging @OlympicKhel and #LetsMoveIndia," the release added.

The initiative was unveiled on Viacom18's JioCinema, the official Media Rights-Holder of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 in India, by table tennis

star and Reliance Foundation-sponsored athlete,

, Manika Batra, who is set to represent India at Paris 2024.

"I am thrilled to support IOC's 'Let's Move India' initiative in partnership with Reliance Foundation. As an athlete,

, I believe that physical activity is essential for our well-being. 'Movement is medicine,' and our goal is to inspire more Indians to embrace an active lifestyle, not just today but throughout the year. Together, we can build a healthier, more active nation," the release quoted Manika as saying.

The unique aspect of the 'Let's Move India' initiative will be the active involvement of children and young adults as leaders in participation.

The IOC has joined forces with Abhinav Bindra, India's first individual Olympic gold medallist and an IOC Athletes' Commission member, through his foundation (Abhinav Bindra Foundation) and the Reliance Foundation. Together, they will extend invitations to schools across the nation to join the movement, as part of the Olympic Values Education Programme (OVEP).

Through OVEP, in collaboration with the IOC and the governments of Odisha and Assam, the Abhinav Bindra Foundation initiative has already positively impacted 7 million children by enhancing physical activity, gender inclusivity and educational outcomes. This is set to continue, to coincide with Olympic Day on June 23.

Olympic gold medallist, sport shooting, Beijing 2008, and IOC Athletes' Commission member Abhinav

Bindra, who won India's first Olympic individual gold medal in shooting sport in Beijing in 2008, said:“Let's Move India is more than just a campaign; it's a celebration of our collective spirit and dedication to physical well-being. By coming together through movement, we are fostering a sense of unity and joy that transcends all barriers.

"Through the Olympic Values Education Programme in Odisha and Assam, we've witnessed firsthand how sport can inspire and empower young minds. I am excited to see India embrace this initiative and support our athletes

as they prepare for Paris 2024,” Bindra added.

An ongoing initiative from the IOC, 'Let's Move' aims to inspire people all over the world to move more every day, anywhere, anyhow. It is part of the Olympic Movement's mission to make the world a better place through sports and sets out to highlight the positive impact that sport and fitness have on physical and mental health.

Launched on Olympic Day 2023 in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO), 'Let's Move' has witnessed participation from over 1,000 athletes,

, with more than 15 million people worldwide participating in physical activity.

People all over India can participate in the 'Let's Move' digital challenge with three simple steps:

1. Record or ask friends/parents/teachers to record a video

of you doing a hook step, a dance move, a tribute to a sporting hero, or anything that celebrates movement.

2. Open Instagram or X (formerly Twitter) and share your video

on your feed, nominating your friends/followers to join the movement.

3. Tag @OlympicKhel and add the #Paris2024 and #LetsMoveIndia hashtags.

Join in spreading the joy of movement and cheering the athletes

to victory at the Olympic Games Paris 2024.