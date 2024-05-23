Qatar Customs Seizes Narcotic Pills Hidden In Traveller's Luggage

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Qatar officials foiled an attempt to smuggle banned pregabalin pills at the Hamad International Airport.

The Hamad International Airport Customs Department foiled an attempt to smuggle 1,400 pergabalin narcotic pills, stated the department in its social media

account.

On the customs

inspector's suspicion, a luggage box belonging to an incoming traveller was put through the scanner.

Following which a manual inspection was done, where the officials found the pills, hidden secretly among prohibited tobacco.

The customs

authority has repeatedly warned against bringing illegal goods into Qatar. The inspectors undergo intensifying theoretical and field training in the latest technology

and methods to read the body language of passengers and to be aware of the latest methods followed by smugglers.



