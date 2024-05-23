Manoj Muntashir Calls 'Superstar Singer 3' Contestant 'Nanha Rafi' After He Sings 'Abhi Na Jao Chhod Kar'

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, May 23 (IANS) Renowned lyricist and poet Manoj Muntashir was left impressed by 'Superstar Singer 3' contestant Atharv Bakshi's performance on the songs 'Abhi Na Jao Chhod Kar' and 'Tum Jo Mil Gaye Ho' and gave him the title of 'Nanha Rafi'.

The upcoming episode will pay tribute to the legendary Mohammed Rafi in the 'Rafi Night' episode.

Manoj, actor

&sa=Search#1141' style='color:blue'> actor



Raza Murad, and celebrated singer

s Shabbir Kumar and Vineet Singh marked their presence on the show, sharing fascinating trivia about Rafi and his iconic songs.

The 12-year-old Atharva from Hazaribagh, Jharkhand, part of Captain Pawandeep Rajan's team, captivated the audience with his heartfelt renditions of 'Abhi Na Jao Chhod Kar' and 'Tum Jo Mil Gaye Ho' from the films 'Hum Dono' and 'Hanste Zakhm' respectively.

Impressed by the act, Manoj said: "When Atharva was singing, people behind me were saying to each other that he is a 'Nanha Rafi'. So, I'm borrowing my comment from them, you truly are a little Rafi. You sang two songs, both by legendary composers -- one by Jaidev Sahab and one by Madan Mohan Sahab."

"These songs were created long before you were born, but it felt like you had learned from Jaidev Sahab or Madan Mohan Sahab themselves, sitting with them in their music

rooms. You sang so well. Many blessings to you," added Manoj.

Super judge Neha Kakkar shared: "You sing with such dedication, and these two songs by Rafi Sahab are so different. A singer

's identity is recognised through such versatility. Performing two completely different types of songs on one stage shows how amazing and versatile you are. Today, I want to say something to you, Atharva, 'Baitho na durr humse, dekho khafaa na ho, kismat se mil gaye ho, milke juda na ho'."

Following his mesmerising performance, Shabbir gifted Atharva a self-made sketch of Mohammed Rafi as well.

'Superstar Singer 3' airs every Saturday and Sunday at 8 p.m. on Sony.