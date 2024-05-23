Arka Fashion Week Returns On June 13 At Aloki

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Dhaka: Arka Fashion Week is set to return this year to Aloki Convention Center at 211 Tejgaon Link Road in the capital from June 13 to June 16, following a successful debut last October.

Led by Founder Asad Sattar, Arka Fashion Week is orchestrated by a team of co-organisers Azra Mahmood, Tahsin N Choudhury, Aumia Khundkar, Afshan Sattar, Shifa Mamoon, Nawshin Khair, Sk Saifur Rahman, Mehruz Munir and Zarin Rashid.

During a press conference held on May 19 at Aloki, Arka Fashion Week's organisers detailed the enhancements planned for this year's event.

The first Arka Fashion Week, held from October 26 to 28 last year, attracted over 7,000 attendees, resonating particularly with the youth. This year's event promises to build on that enthusiasm, focusing heavily on homegrown designers and brands.

The event will once again have a food zone and diverse musical performances every night, along with its other exciting offerings-a dedicated Marketplace, an innovative Design Lab, The Runway and several exhibitions and seminars on different fashion-related topics.

The Marketplace will house entrepreneurs and brands made in Bangladesh, which work with fashion, fashion accessories and fashion-related products. The Design Lab is an interactive space where one can create their own designs. The Runway this year will take place over three days with four slots each day, showcasing a variety of designers, curated by Azra Mahmood, Mehruz Munir, Nawshin Khair and Zarin Rashid.

This year, a couple of new segments-workshops and seminars will be introduced at the Arka FW, to cover all aspects of fashion including the challenges and issues faced by the industry. The fashion week this year will facilitate an exhibition concerning Tangail weaving and ways to preserve the traditional art of handloom textiles.

Led by Tahsin N Choudhury, Nawshin Khair, Sk Saifur Rahman and Jewel A Rob, the results of the workshop regarding the exhibition will be showcased at Arka Fashion Week 2024. The exhibition will be curated by Jewel A Rob.

