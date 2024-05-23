(MENAFN) Victoria Nuland, a former senior official at the Department of State with extensive experience shaping American foreign policy in Europe, has called for a significant shift in United States policy towards Ukraine. In an interview with ABC News, Nuland argued that the United States should lift restrictions on the use of American military aid by Ukraine, allowing them to target what she refers to as "Russian bases" deep within Russian territory.



Currently, United States military assistance to Ukraine comes with strict conditions prohibiting the use of weapons for attacks on what the United States considers Russian soil. However, Nuland contends that given the ongoing conflict and what she perceives as Russian aggression, these limitations should be reconsidered. She asserts that Ukraine needs the capability to defend itself against Russian attacks originating from bases inside Russia, which the United States and its allies should support by providing assistance for strikes on these bases.



Nuland's stance aligns with recent remarks made by British Foreign Secretary David Cameron, who suggested that Ukraine should have the right to strike targets inside Russia using weapons provided by the United Kingdom. However, Moscow has issued warnings in response, cautioning that any such attacks would lead to retaliation against British military assets, regardless of their location.



Against the backdrop of escalating tensions and recent advances by Russian forces in Ukraine's Kharkov Region, Ukrainian officials have intensified lobbying efforts in Washington. They seek to pressure the White House to reconsider its arms policy, arguing that Ukraine's inability to launch preemptive strikes across the border has emboldened Russian aggression.



As debates over the appropriate response to Russian actions continue, Nuland's advocacy for empowering Ukraine with the means to strike inside Russia reflects the complex dynamics at play in the ongoing conflict and the shifting geopolitical landscape of Eastern Europe.

