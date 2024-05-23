Being An Athlete, Ankit Gupta Didn't Find It Difficult To Lose 7 Kilos For His 'Maati Se Bandhi Dor' Role

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, May 23 (IANS) Actor Ankit Gupta, who plays the lead in the upcoming show 'Maati Se Bandhi Dor', shared that he has lost seven kgs to portray the character of Rannvijay.

Speaking about his preparations for the role, Ankit, who was last seen in the show 'Junooniyat', said: "In order to dwell in the character of Rannvijay, I lost seven kgs. I have been in athletics for a very long time, and it was not that difficult for me."

On one takeaway from Rannvijay, Ankit, who was a part of 'Bigg Boss 16', said: "Rannvijay is an outgoing person; he is a chaser, and my takeaway from Rannvijay would be, 'Go chase what you wish for'."

The show stars Rutuja Bagwe as Vaijanati in the lead, alongside Ankit.

'Maati Se Bandhi Dor' will air on Star Plus from May 27.