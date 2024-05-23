Sindhu To Train In Germany, Lakshya Heads To France Ahead Of Paris Games

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, May 23 (IANS) Ace Indian shuttler PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen to train in Germany and France, respectively, in preparation for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games as Sports Ministry's Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) has approved their respective proposals for financial

assistance.

MOC approved Sindhu's proposal to head to Saarbrucken, Germany to train at the Hermann-Neuberger Sportschule. She will train there for over a month along with her coach and support staff before heading to Paris.

Lakshya, on the other hand, who will compete in men's singles event in Paris, will train at The Halle des Sports Parsemain with his coach and support staff from July 8 to 21 ahead of the Olympic Games.

"MOC approved their funding their airfare, boarding/lodging cost, local transportation

charges, Visa Fees, shuttlecocks expenses under the Ministry's Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS)," the Ministry

release read.

The MOC also approved Table Tennis player Sreeja Akula and Archer Tisha Punia's proposals for support to procure equipment and golfer Aditi Ashok and swimmer Aryan Nehra's proposals for assistance to travel

to various competitions.

TOPS will fund their airfare, accommodation cost, local transportation

cost and Aryan's equipment and Aditi's caddy fee.

It also approved inclusion of Table Tennis player Harmeet Desai and Women's 4x400 Relay Team in TOPS Core group and the Promotion

of wrestlers Nisha (68kg) and Reetika (76kg) to Core group.

MOC also inducted coming golfer Kartik Singh in TOPS Development with focus towards 2028 and 2032 Olympics in Los Angeles and Brisbane respectively.