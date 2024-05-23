Master Class On Podcasting In The Digital Era By Abbas Hyder Ansari At AAFT

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida: In a significant educational initiative, the Asian Academy of Film and Television (AAFT) hosted a master class on 'Podcasting in the Digital Era,' led by the distinguished Radio
&sa=Search#1141' style='color:blue'> Radio
broadcaster Abbas Hyder Ansari. The event, organized by AAFT's management, aimed to enrich students' understanding of modern broadcasting techniques and the evolving landscape of digital media
.
Abbas Hyder Ansari, who has made notable contributions to Radio
&sa=Search#1141' style='color:blue'> Radio
broadcasting, engaged with the students in a dynamic session where he answered various questions and shared insights into the wow factor of Radio
&sa=Search#1141' style='color:blue'> Radio
in today's digital age. His expertise provided the students with a deeper appreciation of the intricacies of podcasting and the impact of digital technologies on Radio
&sa=Search#1141' style='color:blue'> Radio
broadcasting.
The highlight of the event was the presentation of a Life Membership to the International Film and Television Club of AAFT to Mr. Ansari by Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of Marwah Studios. This honor recognizes Ansari's significant contributions to the field and his ongoing commitment to educational endeavours.
The master class not only enhanced the students' learning
experience but also underscored AAFT's commitment to integrating industry
expertise with academic instruction. This initiative is part of a series of efforts by AAFT to prepare its students for successful careers in the fast-paced and ever-changing media
industry
.
Company :-AAFT
User :- Sanjay Shah
Email :...
Phone :-+91-1204831143
Other articles by AAFT
MENAFN23052024003198003206ID1108247950
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.