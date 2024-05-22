Jordan Welcomes Spain, Norway And Ireland Announcement To Recognise Palestinian State

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Ministry of Foreign Affairs welcomed on Wednesday the decision of Norway, Ireland and Spain to recognise Palestinian state.

The ministry in a statement underlined the importance of the move in implementing the two-state solution, which will lead to an independent Palestinian state based on the June 4, 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

The ministry spokesperson Sufian Qudah emphasised the significance of this step taken by these European countries in fulfilling the right of the Palestinian people to an independent sovereign state.



He called on the entire international community, especially the Security Council, to follow Norway, Ireland, and Spain in recognizing Palestine, as it reinforces the principles of the international law.

Qudah reaffirmed Jordan's supportive stance towards the Palestinian people in realising their independent state.



Spain, Norway and Ireland said on Wednesday they would recognise a Palestinian state. Palestinians welcomed the announcements as an affirmation of their right for an independent state of their own in the Israeli-occupied territories.



