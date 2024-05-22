Jordan Sends 92-Truck Aid Convoy To War-Torn Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - A new humanitarian aid convoy of 92 trucks loaded with essential food parcels, tents and hygiene kits, dispatched by the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army (JAF) and the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organisation, has crossed the border for Gaza.

The convoy was organised in partnership with the World Food Programme (WFP), Qatar Red Crescent, Alkhair Organisation, Al Urwa Al Wuthqa Association, Anera, Kuwait Society For Relief, Insan Charity Association of Kuwait, and donations from Mustafa Oglu, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.



The aid will be distributed to the people in Gaza through partner associations and organisations in the besieged strip.

Secretary-General of the JHCO Hussein Shibli said that the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip cannot tolerate delays in sending and delivering various humanitarian aid, which is crucial for the continuity of life for affected people in Gaza.

He noted that the organisation seeks to deliver more essential and necessary aid, which is a lifeline for people in Gaza, in collaboration with various supporting entities from around the world.



Shibli pointed out that the total number of trucks that have entered the besieged strip to date has reached 1,456 trucks, along with 53 aircraft through El Arish Airport.



JHCO continues to accept cash donations through its bank account at Bank al Etihad No. JO32 UBSI 1030 0000 4010 1659 9151 06, e-wallets, CliQ on: JHCOGAZA, eFAWATEERcom, and its official website: