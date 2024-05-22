Video: In A First, Abu Dhabi Grows Live Camel Cells To Fight Viral Diseases

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Wed 22 May 2024, 4:53 PM

For the first time, Abu Dhabi has successfully cultured live cells from camel embryos and grown them in a laboratory. These cells are taken from the muscle tissue and organs of camel embryos, in a global scientific breakthrough by the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority.

This will support significant development in "treating diseases, understanding viral infection mechanisms, and enhancing camel diagnostic methods", the authority announced on X.

Researchers will be able to study the cell biology of camel tissues and the cell's "interactions with drugs, antivirals, and other chemicals", the authority said.

This breakthrough was achieved by the ADAFSA Collaborating Centre for Camel Diseases, which also manages the Middle East Camel Network, consisting of nine member countries.

According to ADAFSA, along with supporting diagnosis of camel-related viral diseases, this development will also contribute to the production of proteins and vaccination.

