PM Pashinyan: Armenia First Time In History Forming Border Through Negotiations

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan paid special attentionto the issue of border delimitation with Azerbaijan in his speechduring the "government hour" in the parliament.

Azernews reports, citing the Armenian mediathat Pashinyan showed the map where the border delimitation processwith Azerbaijan is carried out. He said that accusations thatterritories were compromised in Tavush are illogical andunacceptable. Because the existing state border is now de jurerestored. The security of Armenia is ensured by the delimitation ofthe borders.

Pashinyan added that this is the the first time in its historythat Armenia forming the border through negotiations, laying thefoundation of sovereignty, statehood, and future development.

According to him, by joining the Alma-Ata Declaration in 1991,Armenia once again confirmed that it became an independent countrywithin the borders of Soviet Armenia.

"As is known, de jure borders existed between Armenia andAzerbaijan SSR in 1991. "We de jure raised all the bases of thisborder, checked it, and determined the location of the border onthe ground," Pashinyan emphasized.

The Prime Minister said that the current decisions of thegovernment are legally justified by state institutions.