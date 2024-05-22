King Receives Oman Sultan At Marka Airport

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 22 (Petra) -- His Majesty King Abdullah II on Wednesday received Oman Sultan Haitham bin Tariq at Marka Airport at the start of his state visit to Jordan.According to a royal court statement, an official welcoming ceremony was held for the Oman sultan.Their Royal Highnesses Prince Feisal bin Hussein; the escort of honour to Sultan Haitham, and Prince Hashim bin Hussein, and His Highness Prince Mired bin Ra'ad; Chief Royal Councilor at the Royal Hashemite Court, as well as the heads of authorities, senior officials and officers, Jordan's ambassador to Oman, and Oman's ambassador to Jordan were present to receive the sultan.Royal Jordanian Air Force F16 fighter jets accompanied Sultan Haitham's aircraft upon entering Jordan's airspace.A high-level delegation, including Deputy Prime Minister for Defence Affairs Sayyid Shihab bin Tariq, Sayyid Bilarab bin Haitham Al Said, Minister of the Diwan of Royal Court Khalid bin Hilal Al Busaidi, Minister of Royal Office Sultan bin Mohammed Al Nu'amani, Foreign Minister Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi, and a number of officials are accompanying Sultan Haitham on his visit to Jordan.