Investornewsbreaks Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: SYTA) Sends Hundreds Additional Sd7s Handsets, Accessories For Expanded Use At Luxury Bahamas Resort

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ: SYTA, SYTAW) , a global developer and vendor of Push-to-Talk over cellular (“PoC”) handsets and accessories, is expanding its relationship with Baha Mar Resorts, a luxury resort property located in

Nassau, Bahamas. According to the announcement, the resort is using hundreds of Siyata's handsets and accessories across its property; the devices are being employed by valet services to employees working on the beach and numerous departments in between. The company noted that the Siyata SD7, with its loud and clear audio, rugged design and capability to work over both Wi-Fi and cellular, make it an excellent fit for many Baha Mar departments.“We delivered the Baha Mar Resort its first SD7 handsets and accessories more than a year ago to replace two-way radios used primarily by the resort's security team,” said Siyata CEO Marc Seelenfreund in the press release.“Given the success they are experiencing, they have ordered additional units to be deployed across the property for use by staff in valet and bellman services, engineering, the water park, beach, pool, lobbies and other public areas. The Baha Mar Resort is an upscale, luxury resort property that delivers a premium experience for its guests. Clear, reliable and secure communications is a critical success factor for supporting the guest experience and efficient operations. We are pleased to be working with Baha Mar, and furthermore, the hospitality vertical is a fantastic opportunity for us. SD7 is an innovative upgrade from LMR two-way radio in features, range and price and a perfect fit for the multi-billion-dollar hospitality industry.”

To view the full press release, visit

About Siyata Mobile Inc.

Siyata Mobile is a business-to-business (“B2B”) global developer and vendor of next-generation, Push-to-Talk (“PTT”) over cellular (“POC”) handsets and accessories. Its portfolio of rugged PTT handsets and accessories enables first responders and enterprise workers to instantly communicate, over a nationwide cellular network of choice, to increase situational awareness and save lives. Police, fire and ambulance organizations as well as schools, utilities, security companies, hospitals, waste-management companies, resorts and many other organizations use Siyata PTT handsets and accessories. In support of its Push-to-Talk handsets and accessories, Siyata also offers enterprise-grade, in-vehicle solutions and cellular booster systems enabling customers to communicate effectively when they are in their vehicles, even in areas where the cellular signal is weak. Siyata sells its portfolio through leading North American cellular carriers, and through international cellular carriers and distributors. For more information about the company, visit or .

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to SYTA are available in the company's newsroom at

About InvestorWire

InvestorWire

(“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

InvestorWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

...

InvestorWire is powered by

IBN