Qatar Executive Looks To Enhance Fleet Demand Surges For Business Jets

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar Executive (QE), the corporate jet subsidiary of Qatar Airways Group, is adding more business jets to its fleet in view of demand from all over the world, noted Group CEO Badr Mohamed al-Meer.

“At Qatar Executive, we already have a fleet of 15 G650s. Qatar Executive expects an additional eight G700 to be delivered in the near future, with two aircraft already received and two more set to arrive within weeks,” al-Meer said.

He said the demand for private jets has been increasing since the Covid-19 pandemic.

“People are preparing to fly more on private jets... and once they experienced what private aviation is all about, I think they got addicted to flying on our fleet.

“The demand (for private jets) is from all over the world. We are the biggest operator of Gulfstream and we get requests from international customers. And this is why a big portion of our aircraft are based in Europe, US or in Asia. Basically, we are catering to demand from all over the world,” al-Meer revealed.

He said the new G700 fleet will enter full commercial service in June, and QE is already taking advance expressions of interest from clients to charter the new aircraft.

The G700 represents the future of private air travel, offering a superior flying experience with unrivalled design, technology, comfort and style.

The aircraft offers an exceptionally spacious passenger cabin consisting of four individual living areas including a dedicated private rear stateroom with a permanent fixed bed.

The bespoke cabins have been designed and meticulously crafted to meet the standards of Qatar Executive's most discerning customers. The passenger experience has been augmented to include a revolutionary lighting system, the industry's lowest cabin pressure altitude and natural lighting through 20 windows.

The G700 also prioritises passengers' comfort with a whisper-quiet cabin, along with 100% fresh air replenished every two to three minutes, and an ionising system for the cabin air, providing the highest air quality possible to date in a business jet. This innovation ensures passengers arrive more refreshed than with any other aircraft type.

Asked about potential future orders for business jets, al-Meer noted:“We see a big demand for private business jets from all over the world. Our entire fleet is busy...our aircraft are flying. I am confident within two weeks, our new G700 will start flying. We already have long list of requests from customers to be the first to fly it.”

The Qatar Airways Group CEO said:“Among major airlines, we have the highest load factor. It varies between 85 and 88%. Some of our aircraft have a load factor of up to 98%.

“To meet additional demand, we need more aircraft – so more deliveries are required. The demand in the industry has picked up. It is very high. Unfortunately, for our passengers...our customers, we are not able to meet their demand because of the shortage of aircraft in the market.”

