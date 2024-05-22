               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Varanasi To Ujjain: 7 Ancient Holy Cities Of India


5/22/2024 2:01:23 PM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Discover India's ancient treasures! Varanasi's spiritual aura, Ujjain's pilgrimage sites, Rajgir's historical allure, Ayodhya's mythological charm, Kannauj's perfumed legacy, Madurai's cultural richness, and Vaishali's archaeological wonders await your exploration

Varanasi to Ujjain: 7 ancient holy cities of India

Embark on a journey through India's ancient past! Explore Varanasi, Ujjain, Rajgir, Ayodhya, Kannauj, Madurai, and Vaishali for a glimpse into history and spirituality

Varanasi

Varanasi, on the banks of the Ganges, is one of the world's oldest continuously inhabited cities. Known as the spiritual capital of India, it's famous for its ghats

Ujjain

Ujjain, in Madhya Pradesh, is a prominent Hindu pilgrimage center, home to the Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga, one of the 12 sacred Shiva shrines

Rajgir

Rajgir was the first capital of the Magadha kingdom and a major center for both Buddhism and Jainism. It's known for the Vulture's Peak, where Buddha delivered key sermons

Ayodhya

Ayodhya, in Uttar Pradesh, is revered as the birthplace of Lord Rama, making it a pivotal site in Hinduism

Kannauj

Kannauj, in Uttar Pradesh, known as the "Perfume Capital of India," has a history dating back to the Vedic era. It was an important center during the reign of Harshavardhana

Madurai

Madurai, in Tamil Nadu, is renowned for the Meenakshi Amman Temple, a masterpiece of Dravidian architecture

Vaishali, Bihar

Vaishali is a significant archaeological and historical site, known as the birthplace of Lord Mahavira, the 24th Jain Tirthankara. It's also where Buddha preached his last sermon

AsiaNet News

