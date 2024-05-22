International Organ Trafficking Case: Seven Donors From Thrissur Alone

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Thrissur: Recent revelations suggest that numerous individuals from Kerala have fallen prey to a nationwide human trafficking network catering to organ trade. This information came to light following the arrest of Malayali Sabith Nasar, the primary figure in the organ trafficking mafia, at Nedumbassery airport a few days ago. The mafia's modus operandi involved enticing economically vulnerable individuals into the organ trade. In this way, the information that the organ mafia had taken hold in Mullassery panchayat and the coastal region in Thrissur also became clear.

In Mullassery panchayat alone, seven individuals, comprising two men and five women, have been verified to have donated organs. CA Sabu, former president of Mullassery panchayat and president of Santhvanam Jivakarunya Samiti, notes that organ donation occurred seamlessly, akin to offering jewelry, particularly among women. Sabu further elaborates that the organ mafia targeted impoverished families in these regions, with donations primarily involving kidneys and livers.

One woman, in particular, sold her kidney for Rs 5 lakh, however, she was deceived by her husband. The woman currently is abroad. The incident was reported to the Chief Minister and the health department, leading to an initial investigation that was later closed. Sabu and officials from 'Santhvanam' expressed their commitment to pursuing legal action in the matter as far as possible.

