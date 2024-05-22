Berries to Tomatoes: 7 summer foods that are great for fertility

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Unlock your fertility potential this summer with these seven delicious foods! Packed with nutrients like antioxidants, omega-3 fatty acids, and vitamins, they support reproductive health and optimize your chances of conception. Embrace a nourishing diet for a fruitful journey to parenthood

Rich in antioxidants like vitamin C and folate, berries protect eggs and sperm from oxidative stress, improving fertility

Packed with folate, iron, and calcium, leafy greens support ovulation and embryo development. Folate aids in DNA synthesis and cell division

High in monounsaturated fats, avocados improve egg quality and balance reproductive hormones. They also provide potassium and folate

These are excellent sources of omega-3 fatty acids, protein, and antioxidants. Omega-3s enhance blood flow to reproductive organs

Citrus fruits are rich in vitamin C and folate. Vitamin C improves sperm quality and motility, while folate supports DNA synthesis and egg health

An excellent source of omega-3 fatty acids and vitamin D, salmon enhances sperm quality and helps regulate reproductive hormones. Omega-3s reduce inflammation

Rich in lycopene, an antioxidant that improves sperm health and protects against DNA damage. Lycopene boosts sperm count and motility